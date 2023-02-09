Cloudy. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 3:12 pm
KADB and the city of Albany will celebrate Arbor Day at Sherwood Acres Elementary School at 2201 Doncaster Drive Feb. 17. A 45-gallon Live Oak Tree will be planted on the school campus.
ALBANY — Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful is offering a double-shot of Arbor Day celebration next weekend.
On Feb. 17 at 10 a.m., KADB and the city of Albany will celebrate Arbor Day at Sherwood Acres Elementary School at 2201 Doncaster Drive. A 45-gallon Live Oak Tree will be planted on the school campus.
The next day, the organization and the city will celebrate Arbor Day with the planting of trees and shrubs at Camellia Garden/Hilsman Park (The Lime Sink) at 821 W. Third Ave., also at 10 a.m.
The Arbor Day celebration is sponsored by Georgia Pacific and the city of Albany Tree Fund, which will supply 281 free 5-gallon trees.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear work clothes and gloves and bring shovels.
For additional information, contact KADB at (229) 302-3098.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Yard Sale. Saturday, Feb. 11, 8am-11am. 2207 Chatham Driv…
CDL DRIVERS NEEDED for Local company. Home every night. T…
AKC Reg. English Cocker Spaniel puppies & AKC Reg. Go…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.