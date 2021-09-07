ALBANY -- The city of Albany's 16th annual e-recycling event, planned Saturday at the back parking lot of the Albany Civic Center, is a nice way to get rid of old drugs, electronics, empty ink cartridges and personal documents in a free and environmentally friendly manner.
But the event's true purpose is in the number 688. That's how many tons of electronics and other materials the city event has diverted from the local landfill.
As usual, Saturday's event will offer Albany citizens the opportunity to get rid of:
-- Old unwanted electronics;
-- Unwanted/outdated medications;
-- Empty printer/copier ink cartridges;
-- Unwanted personal documents.
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful officials say they hold the annual free e-recycling events to promote the proper way to dispose of the items collected. It's also a way to properly get rid of medications that might pose an environmental hazard if flushed into the city's sewer system. Because of the sensitive nature of some drugs, all collected will be taken and disposed of properly by law enforcement personnel, no questions asked.
The event will be held, rain or shine, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. All materials will be collected free of charge except for a $20 hazardous removal fee for TVs and a $10 fee for CRT monitors.
