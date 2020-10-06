ALBANY -- Joseph Durham Sr., the president of J. Durham and Associates, headquartered in Albany, announced recently the addition of Kelly Harcrow as a sales associate, joining the J. Durham Sales Force.
Harcrow was born in Albany, and his family later moved to Lee County, where he and his twin brother were educated in the Lee County School System. After graduation, Harcrow attended Albany Junior College, and in 1988 he went to work with the Albany Fire Department.
Harcrow has worked with AFD for 32 years and serves as battalion chief. He also has worked with the Lee County Fire Department for 19 years.
The new sales associate and his wife, Lady, have been married for 34 years. They have three children: Tiffany, Katie and Sam. The Harcrows are members of First Baptist Church of Leesburg.
