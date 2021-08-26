TIFTON -- Kelvin King says he is on a mission to Win for America — and he’s taking it all over the state of Georgia ... county-by-county.
"Our campaign is ready to take back this state, and we are willing to put in the work necessary to do it, one county at a time," King, who will visit Tifton Friday, said in a news release. "Our 'Uncancel America Tour' has a very aggressive schedule, but it will take a candidate with grit to defeat Sen. Warnock and put an end to the 'cancel culture' infecting our country.
"Janelle and I are excited to meet the people of Georgia in the very county they call home. This isn't your typical campaign tour because I'm not your typical candidate. We aren't focused on only hitting major cities where we can put the most people in the smallest room and give our campaign an ego boost. We look forward to authentically campaigning in the places where life happens, whether it's a feed store, diner, small business, or town square. This campaign is a reflection of how I will serve the state and my belief that access to your U.S. Senator should not depend on your zip code."
King will greet Tift Countians at Espresso 41 Coffee Roasters at 1811 U.S. Highway 41 North starting at 8 a.m.
"This election, Georgia can be the difference-maker," King said. "Together, we can take back the U.S. Senate and 'Win for America.' We hope to see you on the trail."
