ATLANTA -- Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won a second term in office Tuesday in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race.

With 97% of the vote counted shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday, Kemp was leading Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, 53.5% to 45.8%, according to unofficial results, well above the 50%-plus-one margin needed to avoid a runoff next month. Libertarian Shane Hazel was running a distant third with just 0.7% of the vote.

Tags