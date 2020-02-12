ATLANTA -- Kennesaw State University is the latest University System of Georgia institution to offer a master’s degree in the fast-growing field of cybersecurity.
The university system’s Board of Regents voted Tuesday to launch a 30-hour master of science program with a major in cybersecurity at Kennesaw State.
Georgia is a hotbed in the cybersecurity industry, ranking third in the nation with more than 115 companies involved in information security generating more than $4.7 billion in annual revenue. Nationally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts a 31.6% increase for information security analysts, far exceeding the average growth rate for all occupations of about 3.9%.
In determining whether to start the master’s program, officials at Kennesaw State conducted a survey of more than 250 industry executives, students and alumni. More than 96% of the students and alumni who responded supported the idea, while more than 70% indicated an interest in enrolling if the program were offered.
Taking notice of the growing interest in cybersecurity, several University System of Georgia institutions have begun similar programs during the last several years. Georgia Tech and Columbus State University now offer master’s degrees in cybersecurity, Augusta University has a master’s program in information security management and master’s degrees in information technology are available at Georgia Southern University and Middle Georgia State University.
“Cybersecurity is a large umbrella label for a lot of different specialized degrees,” said Tristan Denley, the system’s executive vice chancellor of academic affairs. “I expect we will see both undergraduate and graduate programs grow and flourish.”
Specifically, students in the new program will learn how to prepare for, respond to and recover from cybersecurity threats and incidents, manage cybersecurity risk, lead companies’ cyber operations and learn how to apply the right tools and strategies to solve real-world problems.
There also will be a nine-hour foundation pathway for students entering the master’s program who did not major in fields related to cybersecurity as undergraduates.
Since many of the program’s enrollees likely will be non-traditional students holding down jobs, it could take up to two and a half years to complete the degree.
Kennesaw State will not need additional space or resources to run the program. Tuition will be set at KSU’s current graduate rate.
