ALBANY -- Kenny Roberts has been named the new headmaster at Sherwood Christian Academy, officials with the private Christian school announced.
Roberts became headmaster effective Thursday. The former assistant headmaster and high school principal at Sherwood will replace Brian Dougherty, who has taken a position at Heritage Christian School in Indianapolis, Ind., as head of school. Dougherty will remain at SCA until Feb. 15.
Roberts has been a part of SCA’s leadership team since 2019, as campus pastor, principal, assistant headmaster, head basketball coach and interim head football coach of the Eagles’ 2022 GAPPS AA State Championship season. After earning bachelor's and master's degrees in education, he continued his educational training by completing an education specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University. Roberts has 25 years of teaching and administration experience and has served twice as a headmaster of Christian schools.
“At SCA, Kenny has proven himself as a leader and Godly role model to our faculty, staff and students,” Jim McBride, chairman of SCA’s School Committee, said. “In his career as a high school teacher, Kenny was recognized as high school Teacher of the Year, systemwide Teacher of the Year, and STAR Teacher. Coaching middle school and high school teams and as campus pastor at SCA, he has proven himself to be a leader who challenges others around him to excel.”
Under Dougherty’s leadership of 12 years, SCA merged staff and students into one remodeled and expanded campus on Old Pretoria Road in Albany. His focus on excellence in Christian education led to continued growth within the school and increased community awareness of the benefits of Sherwood Christian Academy.
SCA is accredited by Cognia and the Association of Christian Schools International. The Christian school has offered a quality, Bible-based, academic program since 1985. It is a vibrant and growing private school with students in grades K3-12. SCA strives for students of character who will become Christ-like leaders in their homes, churches, workplaces and communities.
