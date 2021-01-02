Happy New Year! I can’t remember ever being so glad for a new year to arrive!
Even though 2020 was full of unique challenges, it was an incredibly productive year. As always, the employees of the Sheriff’s Office really stepped up and showed a level of determination and dedication that has made me very proud. I wanted to take this opportunity to share the accomplishments and productivity of the Sheriff’s Office during 2020.
Throughout the year, S.O. staff executed nearly 8,000 criminal warrants and almost 13,000 civil papers. In addition, we investigated nearly 300 criminal cases, and the number of registered sex offenders managed monthly was slightly more than 370. Our AFIS (fingerprint identification) unit worked more than 800 cases, examined more than 3,000 pieces of evidence and made more than 500 identifications of criminals. The criminal records section conducted more than 2,500 background checks.
We assisted nearly 300 motorists, escorted more than 100 to the Liberty House and similar facilities and conducted more than 1,800 drug tests of offenders.
At the jail, more than 10,800 were processed for admission or release, and more than 38,000 visitors came to see them (even though regular visitation was suspended in March). The staff managed an average daily inmate population of slightly more than 500. At the Judicial Building, nearly 60,000 visitors were processed. All of this to assure the security of the courts, where between the Judicial Building and the jail, more than 17,000 cases were heard (most of which were virtual hearings due to COVID-19).
To help prevent youths from coming to jail, we conducted character education classes in the majority of Dougherty County’s elementary and middle schools and conducted more than 130 interventions with troubled youths. Unfortunately, our youth summer camp had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.
Combating the pandemic, the Sheriff’s Office conducted thousands of compliance checks, averaging nearly 300 per day during the height of the emergency. We installed thermal detectors to check the temperatures of all people entering both the Judicial Building and the jail. The jail also installed air sterilization units to ensure that the virus could not spread through the ventilation system and implemented video visitation to protect both inmates and visitors. We were actually one of the only Sheriff’s Offices in the state (or country) to have seen this coming and had developed a pandemic response policy and procedure years ago.
I have been very honored and humbled to serve as sheriff of Dougherty County and want to thank you for giving me this opportunity. As I begin my fourth term, I look forward to many more years of service to this community. I am asking you to join my team and help us in making our community a safer place to call home. If you have any questions or concerns, you may contact the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 302-3600 or visit our Facebook page or our website at www.doughertysheriff.com. May God bless you with a very safe and healthy 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.