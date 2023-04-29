The end of the school year is fast approaching, and many who are graduating from high school will begin a new chapter of their lives as college freshmen. Many students, out on their own for the first time, feel they don’t have to do the things their parents may have insisted on: like eating healthy foods, exercising, getting enough sleep, and avoiding drugs and alcohol. My advice is to have fun, but do so responsibly. Enjoy yourself, but keep yourself healthy. Here are a few additional tips:

— Use the “Buddy System.” This is more than just avoiding going out alone, but having a “buddy” who is like-minded can help keep you on track academically, spiritually, physically and emotionally. Keep each other accountable. Study together. Work out together. Look out for each other. It is also a good idea to let your folks back home know your schedule and provide them with some local phone numbers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags