I often hear people discuss whether or not they vote. Some talk about the benefits of having an impact on the community and a measure of control over their own destiny. Others talk about the inconvenience or that they believe their vote won’t matter anyway.
Regardless the outcome of an election, voting can have a beneficial effect – on your children.
Research shows that children who are engaged in their community are less likely to experiment with risky behaviors, such as drugs and violence. They also tend to show greater leadership abilities and develop better problem-solving and decision-making skills.
Psychologist Marc Zimmerman, a professor at the University of Michigan’s School of Health, said, “Having parents engage kids in how they’re thinking about voting and expressing their right to vote is helpful for kids to prepare them for that piece of being active, engaged citizens in our country.”
Even though kids can’t vote, they can learn about the voting process and learn about how their parents think about different issues. Talking about politics may help kids become better critical thinkers and help parents build communication patterns with their kids.
As a parent, if you think your children can’t relate to Medicare or Social Security issues, perhaps you can get them interested by talking to them about issues that affect them closer to home, such as elections of local leaders or school board issues. Parents also can take their children with them to their local polling station on Election Day to see how the process works; or take them to meetings of government councils or commissions to let them see their local government at work.
Watching elected officials carrying out their duties may help children to connect what happens at the ballot box with what happens in the world.
The more we model this kind of critical and analytic thinking, the more likely we are to have kids who do the same, which is what it takes to learn about an issue and decide exactly what you believe or how you feel about it. As a result, youths may feel they have the skills needed to represent a certain sub-section of the community population in the larger community context.
They could become activists and actually begin shaping their community.
As an elected leader and as a parent, I encourage every adult citizen to vote. It is one of the greatest privileges of living in a free society. I also encourage every parent to discuss political issues with their children and even consider taking their children with them when they vote. It is one more step that parents can take to get their kids involved. Not only will it encourage them to stay off drugs and out of jail, but it can truly maximize their potential to become a leader in their community.