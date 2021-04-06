With the weather warming up, COVID numbers going down, more people getting vaccinated, and restrictions being lifted in many areas, many families are coming to the same conclusion: It’s time for a vacation! Vacations have always been a great opportunity for families to re-connect, strengthen their bonds and create memories that will last for years. For many who have been isolated for the past year due to the pandemic, a vacation may almost feel like an escape from prison.
If you decide that the time is right for a vacation, please be very cautious. Not only because COVID is still with us, but because families that go away on vacation leave behind a vulnerable home. As the weather warms up, we often see increases in burglaries and other property crimes. Because of this, I would like to share some advice that may help you keep your home safe so that you can enjoy your family time without worry.
Here are 20 tips to help keep your home safe:
1. Keep all trees and shrubs pruned and well maintained to prevent anyone from hiding unseen.
2. Make sure no trees, down pipes, or lattice work provide easy access to upper floors.
3. Secure any ladders or tools kept outside that could assist a potential intruder.
4. Don’t keep a hidden house key outside the house where it’s sure to be found.
5. Ensure your home is well-lighted with particular attention to exterior doors.
6. Exterior doors should be at least 1 3/4 inches thick and made from solid wood or reinforced with metal.
7. All exterior doors should have heavy duty dead bolts and reinforced door jams.
8. Don’t use doors with glass panels that someone can break through and defeat the locking mechanism. If your door does have glass panels, make sure to install double cylinder dead bolts that require a key even from the inside.
9. All sliding glass doors should be designed not to be easily lifted out from their frames.
10. If your home has an attached garage, it should be just as secure as the house.
11. Ground level windows should have guards or grates.
12. All irreplaceable items should be kept in a high-quality, fire-resistant safe or in an off-site safety deposit box.
13. Make a video tape of all your valuables and keep it stored in a safe place, preferably off-site.
14. Keep all firearms secured and apart from ammunition.
15. Consider having an alarm system installed. Even un-monitored systems that only notify your cellphone give you a good level of protection and let you evaluate if the “intruder” is a real burglar or a relative checking on things while you’re gone.
16. Contact the U.S. Post Office and ask them to hold your mail until you return so it doesn’t collect in your mailbox.
17. Turn off the ringers on your phones so that they can’t be heard ringing outside.
18. Keep some interior lights on timers.
19. Have a trusted friend or relative check your home daily, especially to see if any packages have been delivered.
20. You can also call my office at (229) 302-3600 and ask us to keep a check on your place while you’re gone.
There is nothing more important than family, and I hope you can take some time to enjoy yours.
