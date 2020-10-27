VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park here is welcoming all children ages 9 and younger with free admission this Sunday as well as giving all kids ages 3 to 5 the opportunity to receive a free admission throughout the 2021 Season.
“This past month, The Pumpkin Spice Festival has been a big hit with families looking for a fun way to celebrate the fall and enjoy some incredible treats,” Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager of the theme park, said in a news release. “Offering free admission for kids 9 and under makes it even easier for more families to join us for the festivities.”
On Sunday, all kids ages 9 and under, accompanied by a paying adult or season passholder, will receive free admission. The park opens at 11 a.m. with more than two dozen pumpkin spice and fall treats, the Mr. Bones Glow Experience, rides, shows and trick-or-treating throughout the park.
“We’ve also brought back our extremely popular pre-K free kid’s season pass, which is available to all kids ages 3 to 5,” Floyd said. “This Saturday and Sunday, we will open extra stations to make the pre-K pass activation process quick and easy so pre-K kids can get their free 2021 season pass and jump right into having fun.”
To receive a 2021 pre-K free kid's season pass, parents must first register online at WildAdventures.com/PreK and bring a proof-of-age with their child when they visit the park to activate the pass.
“On both Saturday and Sunday, we are also giving kids the chance to win a pair of 2021 Gold Season Passes during our Monster-Sized Costume Contest,” Floyd said. ”Celebrity judges from Black Crow Media will be joining us to look for the cutest, funniest and spookiest costumes.”
Registration for the Monster-Sized Costume Contest begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and is open to children 12 and under. The contest begins at 2 p.m. both days.
2021 Wild Adventures season passes are on sale now at the lowest price of the year and can be used for admission for the remainder of this year and all of next season.
For more information about free admission for kids 9 and under on Nov. 1, the pre-K free kid's season pass, the Monster-Sized Costume Contest or the Pumpkin Spice Festival, visit WildAdventures.com.
