ATLANTA – Kim Davis Wilson, president and CEO of OneSouth Financial Inc. and OneSouth Bank, Blakely, has been elected by her peers to serve as vice chairman of the Georgia Bankers Association.
“Kim’s hard work and service to the industry have made her one of the most well-respected career bankers in Georgia,” Luke Flatt, GBA chairman and chairman, president and CEO of AB&T in Albany, said. “The industry and the association are fortunate to have her in a leadership role.”
Wilson is a 30-year veteran of the financial services industry, serving OneSouth Bank, formerly Bank of Early, for more than 24 years and as CEO and president since 2013.
She has a history of service to GBA, having served on the board of directors from 2016-2017. Wilson serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council and has held leadership roles in numerous civic and community organizations.
Wilson earned a bachelor of arts in English literature and a master of business administration degree in finance from Florida State University and is a 1998 graduate of the Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking.
Founded in 1892, the Georgia Bankers Association promotes the general welfare and usefulness of banking and the preservation of a sound banking system. For 129 years, GBA has been the resource that empowers Georgia’s banks, providing effective government relations and public advocacy, a community of professional peers, top-quality education and professional development, and revenue-enhancing products and services.
