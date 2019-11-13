ALBANY — The Advocacy Resource Center of Albany announced in a news release Wednesday that Kimberly Dexter has been named the agency's new director of development and communications. Dexter will be responsible for building the AARC's development department, as well as planning, organizing and implementing a comprehensive development strategy to increase the agency's revenue in an efficient and sustainable way.
Albany ARC Executive Director DeAnna Julian said Dexter would help bring about positive change in the agency and its interaction with the community.
“We are excited to have Kim Dexter as a part of our Albany ARC team," Julian said. "Her exceptional combination of energy, compassion and nonprofit experience will allow AARC to work with community partners and funders to influence positive change in our community, while creating life-changing solutions for people with disabilities.”
Dexter began her career at Edelman in Manhattan, N.Y. – one of the leading global communications marketing agencies. In her role with Edelman, Dexter combined her background in science to support the development and execution of communication strategies to transform science into strategies and implement those strategies effectively across disciplines, specialties, communities and markets.
After joining Edelman, Dexter served as the development coordinator at The Madeira School in McLean, Va. There she worked on the "All the Difference: The Campaign for Madeira" capital campaign; the school’s $85 million comprehensive campaign to significantly improve campus life, fund an unrivaled interdisciplinary program in the arts and sciences, strengthen athletic offerings, endow transformational co-curriculum programs, and grow a culture of philanthropy.
She also served as the school’s head volleyball coach. After working at Madeira, Dexter led fundraising and marketing efforts for The Independence Fund as development manager in Charlotte, N.C.
A native of Gainesville, Fla., Dexter graduated from Howard University, where she was a member of the women’s volleyball team.
“I am eager to work on behalf of an organization like Advocacy Resource Center, whose values I share and hold dear," Dexter said. “I’m particularly excited about joining the ARC because for nearly 56 years, it represents the best this community has to offer its neighbors: self-giving and tireless compassion for others in need.”