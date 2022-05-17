LEESBURG -- The Kinchafoonee and Muckalee creeks are the latest two additions to the Georgia River Network’s Georgia River Guide mobile app.
The mobile app is a free trip-planning tool that provides information about how to experience more than 30 Georgia water trails. Like a hiking trail, the water trails are designed to allow paddlers the opportunity to enjoy the creeks and rivers in Georgia by providing guidance on important features to expect like rapids, landing and takeout spots, mileage and estimated time of travel. The Georgia River Guide mobile app includes all of this information and also points out amenities available like parks, picnic areas and bathrooms.
“Expanding safe public access to Georgia’s waterways through the development and promotion of new water trails helps grow Georgia’s tourism economy and conserve the state’s waterways for future generations,” Georgia River Network Executive Director Rena Ann Peck said. “Since 2010, Georgia River Network has partnered with local stakeholders to help expand Georgia’s network of water trails, and we are so excited about these latest additions. Our hope is that every person who experiences the Kinchafoonee and Muckalee creek water trails will feel inspired to advocate for the protection of these waterways in the future.”
The Georgia River Guide app is free and includes information on wildlife such as birds, reptiles and plants that can be seen in each section of the paddle. GPS readings and mile markers are on the maps to allow for location if an emergency requiring EMS is needed.
Contact information for two local outfitters, Flint River Outpost and Kayak Attack, is included in the app should paddlers want to rent boats and shuttle service for their trip.
With the addition of these two creeks, southwest Georgia now has three official water trails, adding to the already existing Lower Flint Water Trail.
“We are so pleased with the results of the hard work by folks from Lee County government, Flint Riverkeeper volunteers, and Georgia River Network," Flint Riverkeeper Gordon Rogers said. "They have spent years in various ways, from huge investments in landings by the county to hours in front of a laptop developing information materials. Water trails are economic engines, pathways to awareness and mental health, places to fish and swim, and foundational to our culture as it relates to rivers and creeks. We are deeply grateful for so much hard work.”
The Georgia River Network was founded in 1998. Its mission is to serve as the voice for Georgia’s rivers and to empower everyone to enjoy, connect with, and advocate for economically vital and clean flowing rivers.
The application is free and can be downloaded at https://garivers.org/georgiariverguide/ or go to the Georgia River Network’s organization home page for more information including the Water Trails application.
