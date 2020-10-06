kiwanis board.jpg

Officers and directors for the Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County's 2020-21 year were installed during a special dinner event at Austin's Firegrill on Sept. 28. This year's Division 5 Lt. Gov. Charlene Pennymon of Americus Kiwanis Club administered the installation oaths. Pictured from left are Pennymon, secretary Tommy Gay, director Kristin Caso, immediate past president Tim Thomas, president Mel Almond, and directors Larry Price, David Shivers, Mike Bertram, and Ken Rodd. Not pictured are treasurer Bill McDaniel and directors Kent McClure and Bill Parks. Kiwanis of Dougherty has returned to weekly in-person lunch meetings -- with required social distancing, masks, and temperature checks -- each Monday at 12:30 p.m. at Austin's, but also offers virtual meetings via Zoom for members who prefer it.

ALBANY -- Officers and directors for the Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County's 2020-21 year were installed during a special dinner event at Austin's Firegrill on Sept. 28. This year's Division 5 Lt. Gov. Charlene Pennymon of Americus Kiwanis Club administered the installation oaths. Officers installed included secretary Tommy Gay; director Kristin Caso; immediate past president Tim Thomas; president Mel Almond; treasurer Bill McDaniel; and directors Larry Price, David Shivers, Mike Bertram, Ken Rodd, Kent McClure and Bill Parks. Kiwanis of Dougherty has returned to weekly in-person lunch meetings -- with required social distancing, masks, and temperature checks -- each Monday at 12:30 p.m. at Austin's, but also offers virtual meetings via Zoom for members who prefer it.

