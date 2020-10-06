ALBANY -- Officers and directors for the Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County's 2020-21 year were installed during a special dinner event at Austin's Firegrill on Sept. 28. This year's Division 5 Lt. Gov. Charlene Pennymon of Americus Kiwanis Club administered the installation oaths. Officers installed included secretary Tommy Gay; director Kristin Caso; immediate past president Tim Thomas; president Mel Almond; treasurer Bill McDaniel; and directors Larry Price, David Shivers, Mike Bertram, Ken Rodd, Kent McClure and Bill Parks. Kiwanis of Dougherty has returned to weekly in-person lunch meetings -- with required social distancing, masks, and temperature checks -- each Monday at 12:30 p.m. at Austin's, but also offers virtual meetings via Zoom for members who prefer it.
Kiwanis of Dougherty County installs officers
- From Staff Reports
