ALBANY -- The Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County Educational Foundation has announced its scholarship recipients for 2021.
The cash awards for the scholarships were presented to four winners at the club’s weekly meeting on Monday at Austin’s Firegrill & Oyster Bar.
This year’s winning graduates are:
-- Molly Bell of Dawson, a graduate of Terrell Academy who plans to attend Auburn University to major in either pediatric dentistry or education. She received the Bob Fowler Scholarship of $1,000.
-- Sophia Lin of Lee County High School, who won the $1,000 Bob Pharis Scholarship and will now head to Georgia Tech to major in business administration with a concentration in marketing.
-- Charity Morris of Westover High School earned the Larry Price Scholarship of $1,000 and said she plans to attend Kennesaw State University and pursue a career in engineering.
-- Callie Salter of Deerfield-Windsor School was awarded the $2,000 Greg Neff Scholarship endowed several years ago for a student planning to attend the University of Georgia. She also plans to seek a degree in engineering.
The Dougherty Kiwanis Educational Foundation scholarships are based on applicants’ records in scholastic achievement, community service and extracurricular activities, leadership, and need. Foundation chair Tommy Gay, in making the presentations, noted that the final decisions from among the 15 applications received from graduating seniors in Dougherty, Lee, and Terrell counties were extremely difficult.
The civic club also announced it had made a donation of $500 to the 2021 Swim for Life program offered through the city of Albany Recreation & Parks Department in collaboration with Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Recreation & Parks special events coordinator Kristin Caso accepted the gift check from club vice president Mike Bertram at the club’s May 24 meeting. The gift will make it possible for 25 children to receive swimming lessons at no charge to promote safety in the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.