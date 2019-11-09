TIFTON — With the assistance of the Kubota Corporation, life on the J.G. Woodroof Farm has never been better for the students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Kubota recently announced that it will provide an M7-151 Premium tractor, a BV5160 baler, and a rotary tedder for use by ABAC students on the Woodroof Farm during the 2019-20 academic year.
“It's an honor for Kubota to be able to work with ABAC and its students,” Kubota Tractor Regional Sales Manager Clay Dell said. “These students represent the future of agriculture. Partnerships like this help to strengthen our brand awareness and allow exposure to our products in south Georgia.”
Mark Kistler, dean of ABAC’s School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said the college has had a solid relationship with Kubota for a long time.
“We are grateful for our continued corporate partnership with Kubota,” Kistler said. “The use of the tractor and hay equipment is invaluable to our farm operations, but most importantly, it exposes our students to the latest in agricultural technology through their courses and laboratories.”
Kubota Corporation introduced its first tractor to the United States in 1969. Filling a product void in the American marketplace for a sub-compact tractor, the Kubota 21 HP L200 was an overnight success.
Kubota Tractor Corporation was formed in 1972, and the company continued to expand its product line for the U.S. market. This expansion has continued for the past 40 years, and Kubota now offers products in a wide variety of segments, including lawn mowers, utility vehicles, construction equipment, agriculture tractors and hay equipment.
Dell said Kubota’s brand statement, “For Earth, For Life,” is a mission that Kubota employees dedicate themselves to as a global company.