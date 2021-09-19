...Localized Flash Flooding will be Possible through Tonight...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama, Florida,
and Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast
Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston. In Florida,
Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal
Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor,
Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie,
Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor,
Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison,
North Walton, South Walton, and Washington. In Georgia, Baker,
Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early,
Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole,
Terrell, Thomas, and Worth.
* Through Monday morning
* Heavy rain is possible this afternoon and evening across much of
the county warning area. Widespread 2-3 inches of rain will be
possible with isolated amounts up to 4-6 inches. With the ground
remaining saturated from previous events and the threat for slow
moving rain and thunderstorms, localized flash flooding will be
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
MANSFIELD — Ladies, have you ever wanted to head out to go backpacking, fishing or shooting, but you’re not sure where to start?
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division can help. The Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) Workshop, scheduled for Nov. 5-7 at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, provides a practical introduction to a wide variety of outdoor recreational skills and activities.
“BOW workshops focus on learning outdoor skills in a safe and structured environment, giving women from all backgrounds the chance to learn outdoor skills in a positive, non-competitive atmosphere where they can feel confident and have fun,” BOW Coordinator Melissa Paduani said in a news release. “Available class activities will include shooting, fishing, camping, photography, wilderness survival and more.”
Weekend workshops begin on Friday morning and end on Sunday. Between meals, special presentations and events, participants can choose from about 20 professionally-led classes, ranging from such topics as firearms, outdoor preparedness, fishing, preparing and cooking game, foraging, geocaching, nature photography, medicinal plants and hunting. Sessions range in intensity from leisurely to rugged (strenuous).
“Although classes are designed with beginners and those with little to no experience in mind, more seasoned participants will benefit from the opportunity to hone their existing skills and try out new activities,” Paduani said. “All participants will receive enough instruction to pursue their outdoor interests further when the workshop is complete.”
Registration for BOW is now open. Participants can choose to bring their own tents and gear, stay off-site or stay at the lodge at Charlie Elliott, (part of a popular complex including a wildlife management and public fishing area). Cost per person, which includes food and programming, ranges from $245-$290 (dependent on lodging choice).
For more information, including registration details, online registration and a complete listing of classes, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/BOW or call (770) 784-3059.
