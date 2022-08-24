Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 4:04 pm
ALBANY – Crews were in the process Wednesday of closing the outside southbound lane of the 200 block of N. Jefferson Street to repair a cave-in.
The cave-in occurred near the intersection of Pine Avenue and North Jefferson Street, in the alley behind the Albany Utility building.
Crews expect to re-open the lane Thursday morning. However, delays could cause the closure to last longer.
Drivers should expect delays when traveling in the area and use caution while construction is being completed.
