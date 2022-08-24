city of albany.jpg

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ALBANY – Crews were in the process Wednesday of closing the outside southbound lane of the 200 block of N. Jefferson Street to repair a cave-in.

The cave-in occurred near the intersection of Pine Avenue and North Jefferson Street, in the alley behind the Albany Utility building.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.