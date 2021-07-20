LEESBURG — Declaring that “the next generation of authentic conservative leadership must step up,” Republican U.S. Senatorial candidate Latham Saddler made his case for just such action before an enthusiastic gathering of supporters at Riverfront Bar-B-Q here Tuesday afternoon.
The former Navy SEAL officer and Trump White House Director of Intelligence Programs on the National Security Council is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who won a special runoff election in January to finish the unexpired term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson.
Saddler warned the crowd of two “existential threats” that “keep me awake at night.”
“First is the rise of China; they’re eating our lunch right now,” Saddler said, noting that the communist country had become Europe’s largest trade partner. “I never thought I’d see a day when America wasn’t No. 1.
“The second threat is right here at home, and it’s the movement to try and rip our country apart, to tear down our history. I didn’t do what I did overseas with my brothers (during deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq) to come home to this ‘woke’ America.”
Saddler praised Georgia’s controversial Senate Bill 202 that has drawn a lawsuit from the federal government amidst claims that the legislation was passed by the majority Republican state government as a response to Georgia’s election of Warnock and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff, as well as giving President Biden the state’s 16 electoral votes.
“In my view, we should make sure the rules everyone is playing under are right and just,” he said. “There should be 100% transparency. Folks just do not trust the law that was in place (during the 2020 election cycle).
“This new law is a great bill. It provides a pathway for more Georgians to vote. It secures the election by requiring proper ID, which is simple to acquire. And it codifies absentee ballots, which is something that’s never been done before. This kind of election security is critical; the new bill actually prevents voter suppression, and it assures that actual Georgians vote in the state.”
Saddler said the three primary tenets of his campaign are security, liberty and prosperity.
Republican U.S. Senatorial candidate Latham Saddler made a campaign stop at Riverfront Bar-B-Q in Leesburg on Tuesday afternoon.
“We want to secure our southern border,” he said. “I’ve always known we’d have to fight to defend our 2nd Amendment rights, but I’ve discovered we have to defend our 1st Amendment rights as well. When I launched my campaign, my Twitter account mysteriously went down and stayed down for three days with no explanation.
“As for prosperity, I want to defend the rights of American workers and defend our economy. We want an economy built around dignity, not dependency. We’re seeing the exact opposite of that with this current administration. We have to have leaders willing to step up and stop this. With your help, I’ll do that. I look forward to the opportunity to go and fight for you again.”
