ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently announced its latest DAISY Award winner. RN Laura Hershberger was honored as the March DAISY Award recipient.
The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Hershberger, who works in the coumadin clinic in the Phoebe Cancer Center, was nominated for the award by a fellow colleague for always going above and beyond for her patients and co-workers.
According to the nomination letter, Hershberger is often in the clinic by 7 a.m. and works after hours ensuring everything is done and ready for the next day.
“She goes the extra mile to help our coumadin patients stay compliant," the nomination letter said. "Coumadin can be dangerous if it is not taken properly. She will make calendars for patients to take home detailing exactly the dose and how many pills the patient is supposed to take.
“I cannot say enough great things about this nurse. Coumadin patients are like her family. She is a top-notch, awesome nurse and has a caring and giving heart."
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
At a presentation given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors, the Hershberger received a certificate commending her for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." She also was given a sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
