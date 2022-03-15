ALBANY -- The members and staff of Leadership Albany 2022 participated in a day filled with presentations on the abundant natural resources in the Albany area recently.
Speakers included Gordon Rogers, RJ Gipaya and David Dixon from Flint Riverkeeper. Also presenting were Rob Weller from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ross Harrison from Quail Forever, Mack Bryan from Southeastern Flyworks, and Caleb Horton of Southern Tradition Kennels. The class also took a self-guided tour of the Flint RiverQuarium.
Time on the water paddling with Flint Riverkeeper staff and board members was planned for the outing, but Mother Nature had other plans. Leadership Albany planners, including alumni Jackie Entz, Brianna Wilson, Chloe Hinton, and Tommy Clark, instead quickly pivoted to a day full of learning and fun with the various speakers.
The participants were instructed on the ways natural resources benefit the community from both health and economic perspectives. Presentations included water quality and quantity concerns, fisheries management and importance, quail preservation and hunting and its economic impact on the area, fly fishing and fly tying, and the value of dog training to support local hunters.
“Participants learned about several of our local natural resources to provide them an appreciation for the various rich resources available in southwest Georgia," Leadership Albany Board of Directors Chairman Daniel Stone said. "Class members also heard from public and private organizations that are dedicated to preserving and sustaining our resources. In addition to providing an understanding of the impact of these treasurers, presenters also explained the importance of stewardship, sustainability, current challenges, and encouraged citizen involvement. These treasures are critical to our future success and make southwest Georgia the special place we call home.
“The Mission of Leadership Albany is to develop effective leaders in our community who are inspired to lead the community forward. This is accomplished by engaging diverse individuals in networking, education, and exposure to issues, opportunities and needs. The organization seeks to empower leaders to participate in civic and community service. We also seek to create a support network for present and future leaders. The vision of Leadership Albany is for Albany and southwest Georgia to thrive on the active efforts of diverse servant leaders, all working together to enable the community to be the Good Life City for everyone."
Leadership Albany was established in 1984 and has served the Albany and southwest Georgia region. The organization is both a member and affiliate of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. LA exists to execute an annual nine-month leadership program for 25-30 community members. Other functions include providing public professional development offerings related to leadership, supporting the Leadership Development Committee of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, and supporting general community leadership development initiatives.
This program is facilitated for the benefit of the community by numerous community leaders and partners. Programs would not be possible without the ongoing support of these sponsors. The organization and current programming is also supported through the dues of Leadership Albany alumni.
