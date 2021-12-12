ALBANY — Strong leadership and fierce commitment to community were on display as Leadership Albany bestowed its highest honor, the Ed Freeman Award, to long-time community advocate and leader Cynthia George, at the recent commencement ceremony for the Leadership Albany Class of 2020.
Named for Leadership Albany’s founding board chair, who served in that capacity until his death in 1986, the Ed Freeman Award allows the board of directors to recognize the civic commitment of past program participants whose passion, dedication and unwavering commitment to community service embody the spirit of Leadership Albany and the values and ideals of Freeman.
“The Freeman Award is incredibly important to our organization as it honors those alumni leaders who have not only helped shape the Leadership Albany program over the years but who have dedicated their lives to serving and improving this community,” outgoing Chair Mary Beth Hobby of MadLab Inc., said. “Cynthia George is unequivocally one of those people. Her willingness to serve and her deep love for this community are unmatched. I’m so proud we were able to recognize her in this special way.”
Currently the chief executive officer of Horizons Community Solutions (formerly the South Georgia Cancer Coalition), George has more than 25 years in health care leadership experience in marketing and development, having joined the staff of Phoebe Putney Memorial following her time with WALB-TV, where she hosted the noon show “Town and Country.”
Prior to taking her role at Horizons in early 2018, George served as the Interim Chief Advancement Officer at Darton State College, a role she maintained with Albany State University following the consolidation of those two institutions. George is also a past chair of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee and has served in numerous leadership roles with multiple civic organizations across southwest Georgia.
She said her most personally rewarding role, however, is that of co-founder of Strive2Thrive, an anti-poverty initiative that works to help Dougherty County residents pull themselves out of poverty and prepare for a better future through training, education and mentor support.
A Leesburg native, George graduated from Georgia Southwestern University with a degree in public relations. She was the first woman elected to the County Commission of Lee County, where she served two terms from 1992 to 2000. In 2018 she was recognized by Lee County High School as one of seven Distinguished Alumni.
Following the presentation of the Freeman Award, George also served as the graduation ceremony’s keynote speaker, sharing words of wisdom and challenging the new leadership graduates to find their passion and take action.
In addition to recognizing the graduates of what has been dubbed “The Longest Class Ever,” due to recognition being temporarily postponed as the community navigated the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the LA Board also recognized the service of outgoing board members, welcomed new members and formally installed Synovus’ Daniel Stone as board chairman for 2022.
Leadership Albany’s next class year will begin next month when the organization welcomes the Class of 2022.
