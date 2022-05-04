Leadership Albany Class of 2022 members take a tour of the Flint RiverQuarium during an outing dedicated to learning about area natural resources. The community group is looking for nominees for the LA Class of 2023.
ALBANY -- Leadership Albany is looking for a few good -- very good, in fact -- men and women. The development group currently is accepting nominations for its 2023 class.
The mission of Leadership Albany is to develop effective leaders in the community. LA plans to accomplish this mission by:
-- Engaging diverse individuals in networking, education and exposure to issues, opportunities and needs;
-- Empowering leaders to participate in civic and community service; and
-- Creating a support network for present and future leaders.
"Effective leaders improve the quality of life for their communities through positive influence," Leadership Albany officials said in a news release. "Successful leadership programming must be innovative, sustainable and action-oriented. Stakeholders in leadership development must operate with integrity, trust and transparency. Leadership Albany alumni will have a greater impact in our community when working together to share and implement ideas."
The vision is for Albany and southwest Georgia to thrive on the active efforts of diverse servant leaders.
Nominations must be made by an alumni, and submitted online. Deadline to submit nominations is May 30th
Nominees should demonstrate leadership abilities for the benefit of southwest Georgia, are typically already successful leaders with diverse backgrounds, represent varied business, civic and nonprofit sectors, and are poised to substantially increase and broaden their scope of leadership capacity within their personal and professional lives.
Instructions and applications will be emailed to those nominated after nominations are closed. Alumni making nominations should discuss the nomination process with their candidate and follow up with them to ensure they received and completed the application. The Class of 2023 will begin in January.
