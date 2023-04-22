Wayne McNease, right, a retired educator, is one of 13 contract workers who offers instruction at the DoCo Driving School in Lee County. McNease instructs Lee County High School sophomore J'marion Marsh.
DoCo Driving School Owner/Instructor Debra Storm talks with student Dominik Vigil as the 16-year-old finishes up his Joshua's Law instruction at the school.
Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher
The DoCo Driving School opened in 1999 and recently moved into a new facility at 207 Cedric St. in Lee County.
Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher
Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher
Debra Storm demonstrates a simulator students utilize at her DoCo Driving School in Lee County.
LEESBURG -- Dominik Vigil grins as the pulls the DoCo Driving School vehicle neatly -- and carefully -- into a parking space. The 16-year-old Lee County sophomore had just nailed a parallel parking exercise on his last day at the school and was about to be eligible to get his driver's license.
"This is his last step, under the state's Joshua's Law, which is required of every person under age 18 who applies for a driver's license in Georgia," DoCo Dougherty County DUI & Defensive Driving School Owner/Instructor Debra Storm said before accompanying Vigil on that final lesson. "He's completed his 30 hours of driver's ed and is finishing up his six hours of driving.
"Dominic will take his test here -- you can do the whole thing here, even the driving test. When he passes, the state will issue him his license."
The DoCo Driving School, which recently moved out of a 690-square-foot location in the LaFayette Plaza to a 2,000-square-foot space at 207 Cedric St. in Lee County, is the only certified driving school outside of Columbus in the southwest Georgia area. Owned since 2003 by Lyndon and Debra Storm, the school offers behind-the-wheel training for Joshua's Law, DUI, risk reduction and defensive driving classes.
The school was opened in 1999 by Linda Leeson, who still teaches risk-reduction classes. Leeson sold the business to the Storms in 2003, and Debra has been running it for the past two decades.
"I've taught at other schools in the state, and I'm proud to say that no other schools in Georgia compare to Debra's," Leeson said. "I opened the school initially as a way to serve and make a difference in the community. Debra has continued that; she has the same kind of vision."
In her business' new location, Strong shows off well-equipped classrooms, driving displays and the recently installed simulator that has instantly become a key part of her instruction.
"We've gotten great response to the simulator," she said. "It's especially great for the more nervous students; it allows them to get accustomed to 'driving' before they get behind the wheel."
Storm said she has 13 contract workers who are instructors at the DoCo Driving School. Among them is Wayne McNease, a retired educator who for years taught driver's ed at Albany High School.
"I've been around kids my entire career," McNease said. "After I retired, I kind of wanted to stay in the loop, and I saw a need for safe driving instructors.
"I've been part of the staff here for six years, and it's something I enjoy doing. I enjoy being a part of helping these young drivers get their licenses and teaching them how to drive the correct way. I think a lot of them come into this scared because their parents are scared to get in the car with them."
Lee County High 10th-grader J'marion Marsh also was receiving his final day of required driving instruction during a recent visit to the school. He said he's confident now to get out on the road.
"I feel like I'm ready to get my license," J'marion said, throwing his arm around McNease. "I've good a good teacher who has taught me a lot about driving."
Storm said that, in addition to driving instruction, students at the school are taught how to check and change oil, how to change a tire and how to check fuses.
For information on classes at the DoCo Driving School, Storm said interested persons should first check the school's website (www.docodrivingschool.com), then email for instructions (docodrivingschool@gmail.com) and then call (229) 420-3590) for information or to register for classes.
