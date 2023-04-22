LEESBURG -- Dominik Vigil grins as the pulls the DoCo Driving School vehicle neatly -- and carefully -- into a parking space. The 16-year-old Lee County sophomore had just nailed a parallel parking exercise on his last day at the school and was about to be eligible to get his driver's license.

"This is his last step, under the state's Joshua's Law, which is required of every person under age 18 who applies for a driver's license in Georgia," DoCo Dougherty County DUI & Defensive Driving School Owner/Instructor Debra Storm said before accompanying Vigil on that final lesson. "He's completed his 30 hours of driver's ed and is finishing up his six hours of driving.

