...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS CONTINUE TODAY OVER SOUTHWEST AND
SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...
This will be the hottest day of the ongoing heat wave, with
record-breaking triple-digit heat. Unseasonably low relative
humidity values of 22-30 percent are expected. A deeply mixed
layer will support very high dispersion and tall, well-developed
smoke columns if a fire generates enough heat.
Dead fuels will dry quickly. Live fuels will become stressed and
wilty.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If possible, delay burning until next
week. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ TO 9 PM EDT
/8 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM EDT /9
AM CDT/ to 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Tons of debris have been removed from Lee County waterways during the county's annual Rivers Alive event
LEESBURG -- The Lee County Chamber of Commerce and the Lee County Code Enforcement Office have been the event organizers of the county’s annual Rivers Alive cleanup event for the past 16 years, during which several thousand pounds of litter and debris have been removed from the Kinchafoonee and Muckalee creeks and the Flint River.
The program encourages the protection and preservation of area waterways and allows many area youths to see and explore the local natural environment.
The chamber and Code Enforcement personnel are seeking sponsorships from the community to support this year's Rivers Alive event. Company logos or names will be on the back of event T-shirts, included in media releases and other various marketing tools used to promote this event. Sponsorships are $250.
This event, which is part of the county’s stormwater program, partners with area groups that have an interest in water quality and protection of the environment. These partnerships include the Flint RiverQuarium, Chehaw Park, Leesburg Law Enforcement Explorers, LCHS School’s Navy J.R.O.T.C. program, and the Flint Riverkeeper. The yearly event attracts 200-plus volunteers.
Over the years of removing debris, the volunteers have removed several unusual items from the creek bed and banks. These include sunken boats, washing machines/dryers, bicycles, wheel barrels, a Dr Pepper drink machine, an engine block and an intact camper shell.
Lee County Rivers Alive has been successful each year in improving the water quality and appearance of our waterways due to the support and assistance that is received though the Lee County Board of Commissioners, the city of Leesburg, off-duty fire staff, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Public Works and the Chamber of Commerce. Last year’s event netted several pounds of debris from the creeks.
Interested individuals or business representatives are encouraged to contact Leslie Barbosa at (229) 759-2422 or lbarbosa@lee.ga.us by Friday.
