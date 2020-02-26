LEESBURG – County commissions across the state deal with a wide array of issues including legislation, qualification, allocation and, frequently, education. How they choose to deal with these issues is equally varied.
Such was the case at Tuesday’s Lee County Commission meeting when John McClendon addressed the commission regarding flooding on his property and that of his neighbors within southeast Lee County bordering Pie Pond and the attached quarter-mile long drainage ditch.
McClendon’s presentation outlined the pond’s origins as a 30-acre lime sink and the construction of the drainage ditch in the 1930s by either the Works Progress Administration or the Civilian Conservation Corps. He went on to describe how over the past decades, he and other landowners bordering the property had worked by hand and with personal heavy equipment to keep the pond and, more importantly, the ditch clear and functional.
“When I bought the property, I was told I would have to clean out the ditch occasionally,” McClendon said.
That was the biggest understatement ever made. He stated that, being 84 years old, he was no longer up to the task himself.
During his presentation, McClendon repeatedly requested that the county establish an easement and ensured the commission that propertyowners along the banks would be supportive of this so that county Public Works could have access to clear the drainage ditch of the obstructions.
He said the obstructions generally comprise "young trees, beaver dams and debris from Hurricane Michael. “
The issues involved were further complicated by the fact that he is not the sole owner of the properties bordering the area in question. The Doelleselds, another family owning sections of the property in question, offered to assist McClendon. However, he stated he was through with the project.
“I recommend and almost plead you help us get that ditch cleaned out, so we have dry yards and pastures again,” he said.
Following McClendon’s presentation, Chairman Billy Mathis and County Attorney Jimmy Skipper used a variety of examples and scenarios in an attempt to explain why they were not allowed to do work on private property and that, therefore, the act of getting an easement would serve no practical purpose. The only other option the landowners had was to seek legal remedy.
Lewis R. Lamb, the district attorney for the Southwestern Judicial Circuit, addressed the commission and presented them with a copy of the independent audit he had promised the counties served by the district. These include Lee, Macon, Schley Stewart, Sumter and Webster counties.
Lamb said he felt the audit was necessary upon learning that his predecesso,r Plez Hardin, was under federal investigation related to financial and tax improprieties.
“This office will be transparent and accountable, so long as I have any control over the process," Lamb said. "We have implemented meaningful fiscal controls over the district attorney’s funds, and we will provide financial information and reconciled books to every county in the circuit on a regular basis."
The independent report provided by the accounting firm Chambliss, Sheppard, Roland & Associates LLP showed no improprieties for the report period of Jan. 1-Dec 31, 2019.
The commission moved to reconsider the adoption of a resolution supporting the request of the Chehaw Park Authority that would allow for Lee County and Dougherty County to appoint a member to that authority.
Tommy Gregors, executive director of Chehaw Parks & Zoo, provided clarification relating to updates to the initial proposal previously provided to the commission during a prior session
“I just want to say publicly, we appreciate you and we appreciate Chehaw," Mathis said. "There was some confusion at our last meeting in that this board did not have the actual legislation we were going to be voting on.”
Gregors said he understood that and stated he looked forward to working with the commission in the future. The resolution passed unanimously.
In other business, the commission voted to approve the purchase of a metal building at Cheshire Park to reduce theft and vandalism to equipment stored there. A change to the ordinance related to requiring bonds for logging operations in the unincorporated portions of the county was approved, and approval was given for an internship grant with the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
Commissioner Rick Muggridge made a final comment, addressing Mathis.
“Mr. Chairman, I'd just like to say chairing meetings is not always as easy as it looks," Muggridge said. "And some meetings are easier than others. I just really appreciate the job you do. You and I don’t always vote alike. But I always feel like I get a chance to be heard. I just appreciate the job you have done as chairman.”
