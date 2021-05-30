LEESBURG — Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis was afforded the opportunity by The Albany Herald to respond to concerns expressed by Commissioner Rick Muggridge after Muggridge’s attempt at Tuesday’s Lee Commission meeting to vote on road repairs was thwarted by the board.
After reading Muggridge’s comments, Mathis contacted the Albany Herald with concerns that “both sides of the story” had not been reported.
“I think there are two sides to every story ... as I’ve said before, I guess two-sided journalism is dead,” Mathis said. “Commissioners George Walls and Rick Muggeridge are the Road Committee, and George reached out to Rick trying to schedule a committee meeting and Rick did not respond. This committee has worked well in the past and has gotten a lot done. It has been a long-standing committee and has been very effective since we started using T-SPLOST funds.”
Mathis went on to say that if there had been a Road Committee meeting as planned, the issues that came up during the commission meeting could have been resolved. He stated that he had sent an email to Muggridge in an attempt to determine a convenient date and time for a meeting of the Road Committee but had also not received a response.
“If we could set a meeting up, as we have done in the past, as was the custom which works, we’ll get a lot done,” Mathis said.
