LEESBURG – The meeting of the Lee County Commission was an exercise in efficiency Tuesday as the meeting, which covered 12 items of business and five announcements, concluded in 13 minutes and 22 seconds.
The rapid-fire meeting included the invocation, pledge of allegiance, call to order, approval of minutes and answers to several questions form an online audience. The commission approved several items of business that were first read during its May 12 meeting.
The first item approved by the commission was the recommendation submitted by staff on the rezoning of 134 acres for multi-use as a facility for Millright Cnc for its factory and shipping facility as well as agricultural use.
The consideration to approve the renewal of a lease for Juvenile Justice, located in the courthouse for a year, from July 1-June 30, 2021, was carried over to the next meeting of the commission.
The Commission approved as surplus Public Works vehicles and two Tahoes and agreed to give W.J. Kirksey Construction an extension of one month for its contract on the renovation of the downtown Recreation Gymnasium.
“We had a new ambulance delivered today to assist the emergency calls for the citizens of the county,” Chairman Billy Mathis noted.
Mathis went on to express his concerns for what appeared to be a life-flight situation at a fire station earlier in the day as well as acknowledging the efforts of Lee County EMS affecting a water rescue on a local creek during the Memorial Day weekend.
No discussion was held on the recent issue relating to the South Georgia Rails to Trails project and potential lawsuit associated with it.
The following announcements were made:
· The next regularly scheduled meeting of the commission will be on June 9 and will be held as an open meeting;
· A public hearing for the 2020-2021 proposed budget will be held during the June 9 regular meeting;
· Early voting started May 18 and will continue to June 5;
· Election Day is June 9;
· Citizens were urged to complete their 2020 Census form.
