LEESBURG – The Lee County Commission once again held a live video feed on Facebook of its meeting Tuesday where issues relating to COVID-19 and flood damage were discussed.
Chairman Billy Mathis clarified that the county had realigned the commission’s recommendations and regulations relating to COVID-19 so that they aligned with the orders issued by Gov. Brian Kemp in an effort to standardize actions between contiguous counties.
In further actions related to COVID-19, following the recommendation of Fire Chief David Forrester, the commissioners voted to approve an exemption to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act for public safety employees. The policy relates to emergency paid sick leave when the employee is caring for a son or daughter under the age of 18 due to a school or day care provider closure or the unavailability of a child care provider.
In a letter clarifying his request, Forrester stated, “I recommend we take the exemption to this due to the fact that we are entrusted to provide Emergency Services to the Citizens of Lee County. With already having employees being placed in quarantine and providing (blank) days, we are already having to use employees on their days off to continue operation.”
In response to the numerous floods and weather-related events, the commission moved to approve a revision to an article related to flood damage, home improvements and flood insurance.
The Georgia Flood Damage Prevention Model Ordinance includes a five-year period cumulative cost clause. It states that any combination of repairs, reconstruction, alteration or improvements to a building taking place during a five-year period, in which the cumulative cost equals or exceeds 50% of the market value of the structure prior to the improvement, would require that the structure become compliant with the ordinance by being raised 3 feet above the base flood elevation before a building permit may be issued.
Cost for such work ranges between $40,000 to $100,000, and the flood insurance has an increased compliance provision of up to $30,000.
FEMA standards allow for substantial improvement determinations per event. The commission moved to revise current policy retroactively to Jan. 1, removing the five-year cumulative cost clause and allowing for substantial improvement determination to be made per event.
In further flood-related action, the commission moved to accept a bid from S&S Concrete & Construction for $110,920 to repair damage to Pirates Cove caused by recent flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.