LEESBURG — Three actions by the Lee County Commission Tuesday night were aimed directly at improving the quality of life for Lee County citizens, from the youngest to the oldest.
Barbara Reddick, deputy director of the Southwest Regional Commission, made a presentation on healthy aging communities in an effort to support a resolution that would help Region 10 achieve recognition as the first “age friendly” region in the nation.
Reddick said AARP approached the Southwest Regional Commission on the potential of achieving the goal.
“We are not asking for funds or money, we are looking for a supporting resolution to focus on planning to consider the needs of those individuals 65 and over,” Reddick said.
She acknowledged that the Lee County Commission already had a history of making such considerations when looking at issues of housing, transportation, social participation, social inclusion, employment, civic participation, communication and health services. She also pointed out that demographic data indicate 13 percent of Lee County residents are 65 or over, compared to a regional average of 10 percent. Data also indicate that 23 percent of the county’s population was currently under the age of 18. However, data from AARP indicate that in a decade these demographics will flip with the percent of the county’s population 65 and over doubling.
Reddick also pointed out that plans, decisions and actions that improve the quality of life of those who are 65 and older also improve the quality of life for everyone in the county. The request for a supporting resolution passed, and now 11 of the 14 counties in the Southwest Regional Commission are on record supporting this effort.
Jasmine Wooden presented an update to the commission highlighting the achievements made under the current Wellness Program overseen by Corporate Health Partners. Since the implementation of this program in 2013 the percentage of employees considered to be at “high risk” dropped from 60.8 percent to 48.3 percent. These successes have resulted from a focus on tobacco cessation, weight loss and diabetes, to name a few health markers.
“Upcoming goals will include more focus on mental health, as that has been a huge topic over the past year," Wooden said.
A motion to renew the client services agreement with Corporate Health Partners carried.
Leesburg City Manager Bob Alexander was accompanied by Mayor Billy Breeden and Leesburg Council member Judy Powell in a request for county participation in a sidewalk improvement project. Alexander explained that the city of Leesburg had taken a bike and pedestrian plan developed in 2011 and expanded it with a school connectivity study leading to the prioritization of sidewalks bordering schools in the county.
Alexander highlighted the sections to be paved, included segments along U.S. 19, State Route 32, Magnolia Street, Leslie Highway and Firetower Road. The plan being developed includes portions of Firetower Road, part of which is in the unincorporated section of the county. The Leesburg city officials asked the county board to participate in the project on that section.
The cost for planning for the total project is $16,300, and the section in the unincorporated part of the county makes up $8,736 of that total. The city has already approved moving forward on the project contingent on the county’s approval of joint participation. The board agreed to support the effort, and Alexander stated that he would seek a potential split with the GDOT that might reduce the overall cost.
In further business, Mike McVey was appointed to fill the unexpired term on the Planning Commission created by the resignation of Darrel Finnicum. The term expires in January 2025. Latisha Bell was appointed to the Housing Authority Board for a term expiring March 31, 2022.
County Manager Christi Dockery recommended the commission accept a proposal from Thronateeska Heritage Foundation for digital scanning of the accumulated blueprints in the county planning office. These must be retained and available for the life of each building. The request carried.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.