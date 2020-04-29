LEESBURG – The Lee County Commission broadcast its Tuesday meeting on Facebook with 435 viewers logging in.
Chairman Billy Mathis referenced Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest orders and recommended that citizens go online to review them. Mathis emphasized the importance of continuing the practices of social distancing, frequent hand-washing and wearing masks in public.
During a discussion on approving a Request for Proposal for air-conditioning the Recreation Department's renovated gymnasium, Commissioner Rick Muggridge requested that an RFP also be approved for large fans or an exhaust system to circulate air when air-conditioning is not needed. Commissioner Luke Singletary agreed that this might be a solution, as the building was generally used most during the November basketball season. These requests were approved.
In other business Latrisha Bell's request to be reappointed to the Housing Authority Board was approved. A motion to rename the Westover Road Extension the Capstone Connector also passed. The commission also approved as surplus a number of vehicles and voted to donate two police cruisers to Baker County.
Complaints of speeding in residential areas led to a discussion of purchasing additional temporary speed bumps and mobile radar signs using SPLOST funds. The county currently has seven sets of speed bumps and rotates them as needed. During the discussion, the merits of adding another 10 speed bumps versus radar-activated signage revolved around cost and effectiveness.
Singletary focused on cost, stating, “I’m concerned about what our SPLOST will look like after the next three months of numbers come in. We have a lot of people at home right now.”
With this consideration in mind, the commission voted to purchase five additional sets of speed bumps and re-address the topic in a few months.
Prior to going into executive session to discuss real estate acquisition issues, Mathis said that the commission is considering re-opening county offices June 1 but would determine if that was appropriate in the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.