LEESBURG -- The Lee County High School Distinguished Alumni Program Committee announced the selection of the seven recipients of the 2023 LCHS Distinguished Alumni Award.

The purpose of the program is to recognize outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and distinguished themselves through their work, personal accomplishments, or in the lives of others. These individuals exemplify the ideals of the Lee County School System and the community it serves and serve as role models for current and future Lee County High School students.

0
0
0
0
0