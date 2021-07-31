LEESBURG — You have to feel for Lee County Chief Tax Appraiser Dennis Lee and his staff in the Tax Assessor’s office.
Lee’s office sent out Notices of Assessment to property owners in the county on Friday, a state requirement when a county completes the revaluation process of parcels located within that county. And even though the notices clearly state — and Lee, County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis, the other four members of the commission, and other officials in the county have pointed out — that the paperwork is based on the current millage rate in the county and is not a tax bill, Lee’s office will no doubt be inundated with calls starting Monday morning from irate taxpayers who’ll demand to know why their tax bills have gone up so sharply.
“Yeah, we’re ready for (the calls),” Lee said Friday after his office sent out some 13,000 notices. “But that notice is sent out as a requirement of the state; it does not reflect our citizens’ actual tax bills. That will be determined when the County Commission sets the millage rate in the county. And Chairman Mathis has already made it clear that the commission plans to roll back the millage rate so that no tax increase is recorded in the county.”
Indeed, Mathis said Friday that even a modest tax increase, which would happen if the county did not roll back the millage rate that is based on a healthy and growing tax digest, will not be considered.
“We don’t need a tax increase,” Mathis said. “Our county is in the best economic shape it’s ever been in. We’ve had budget surpluses the last five years, and we’ve increased our fund balance each of those years. We’ve raised our employees’ salaries, and on top of all that, we have the federal funding coming in that’s going to allow us to complete projects that are on our long-term plan.
“We are going to set a millage rate that will assure no tax increases on our citizens.”
Dennis Lee said the property reassessment, which started in August of last year, was conducted by a company that did a house-by-house assessment — with front and rear photographs — of every property in the county. He said he’s confident the information gathered is accurate and a fair assessment of each property.
“There were a few properties with locked gates, and we wrote the property owners letters telling them why we needed access,” Lee said. “We got a good response.”
Since property value in Lee County has steadily risen over the past decade-plus, county officials note that assessment of that property — agriculture, commercial and residential — must be revaluated to stay in compliance with a state-mandated ratio based on 40% of the fair market value of each parcel. The county’s assessment must come within a range of 36 to 44 percent of that value or it is out of compliance.
“You fall out of compliance, you are put under a consent order to get things rectified,” Lee said. “If you don’t comply, the county is assessed a $5 per parcel penalty.
“It’s like I tell folks: No one wants to pay taxes, but everyone wants the services — roads, schools, law enforcement — that those taxes pay for. And this revaluation was needed. The county last did a ‘drive-by assessment’ — in 2006, when they rode by and looked at the properties, and the last house-by-house assessment was all the way back in 1997. We needed to do an assessment to make sure we are in compliance.”
State law, however, requires a Notice of Assessment, and that, Mathis said, is where some people misinterpret what’s going to happen with their taxes.
“Of course, basing taxes — and the assessment notice does include a tax estimate — on the current millage rate, given the increase in property value we see in the county, is going to show an estimate that’s going to be an increase in most cases,” the commission chairman said. “But, again, the estimate is based on the current millage rate. When we get through most of the challenges to the assessment, that’s when the County Commission will set the new millage rate.
“In a perfect world, we’re going to lower the millage rate enough so that we collect the same amount of taxes, so most people’s taxes are going to remain relatively the same. Of course, there will be outliers, and that’s why we have an appeals process.”
With 1,942 parcels in the county going down in value under the new assessment, 122 remaining unchanged and 11,620 going up in value, there may be property owners who want to challenge their property assessment.
“I want taxpayers to know that they cannot appeal taxes on their property; they can appeal the value,” Lee said. “The idea is to make sure everyone pays their fair share of taxes. We want to get rid of inequities. That’s why we do a property revaluation.
“But if anyone feels their assessment is in error, they have 45 days to appeal. They can come by my office — although it’s crowded and only a few people can be in it at a time — they can leave their appeal in a drop box by the front door, they can set up an appointment to come in, or, starting Monday, they can file an appeal online.”
To file an online appeal, taxpayers may go to the qpublic.net/ga/lee/ website, follow the prompts that allow them not only to inspect the data on their properties but that of similar properties as well. The opportunity is provided to file the appeal electronically.
“As soon as we get these appeals down to a reasonable number, we’ll set the millage rate,” Mathis said. “That’s when our taxpayers will find out what their actual bill is.”
