LEESBURG -- Officials with the Lee County Chamber of Commerce have set a Friday deadline to sign up for participation in the “Spirit of Christmas Parade & Festival,” which will kick off with the annual Christmas parade starting at 10 a.m.
The daylong festival will include vendors, entertainment, great food and lots more. Admission is free.
There is no charge for nonprofits for one 10x10 space. After Nov. 18, there is a $25 charge. Each additional 10x10 space is $50. Each entity must provide a copy of its 501(c)(3).
Each exhibit must be set up by 8 a.m. on the day of the festival. The vendor will not dismantle the booth until 2 p.m.. Each vendor will be responsible for their own set-up and tear-down including tables, chairs, trash can and tent. Vendors are responsible for their own garbage cans and clean-up. Dumpsters will be provided for your use to empty your trashcans.
The festival will not provide insurance, nor will it be responsible for any injury or loss that may arise or come to the exhibitor, or his/her employees or his/her goods from any cause whatsoever; while show premises are being occupied under this agreement. The festival will not be responsible for items lost, stolen or damaged.
Exhibitors must be aware that this festival is a family-oriented show for spectators of all ages. Therefore, the festival committee will reserve the right to remove from display any item or items that it deems to be offensive or of questionable taste.
The festival is an outdoor show to be held rain or shine. There will be no refunds. Bring your own tent or protective covering. No electrical outlets are available. We reserve the right to limit menu/craft selections to encourage a variety and prevent overlap.