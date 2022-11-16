parade 6.jpg

Officials with the Lee County Chamber of Commerce have set a Friday deadline to sign up for participation in the “Spirit of Christmas Parade & Festival,” which will kick off with the annual Christmas parade starting at 10 a.m. 

 File Photo: Tara Fletcher

The daylong festival will include vendors, entertainment, great food and lots more. Admission is free.

