LEESBURG -- Lee County Rivers Alive is looking to get as many volunteers as possible to help clean up the river and creeks in Lee County on Saturday. This year marks the 16th annual Rivers Alive event in the county. The approximate start time is 9 a.m.; however, volunteers can start earlier to beat the heat.
It is rare to see very large items like the recently recovered Dumpster; however, even the most minor flood stage can often bring large items into the creeks and river. Occasionally, the teams have found pesticide and fuel containers, which if not removed, can poison the wildlife in the water. Plastics break down into microplastics, which end up in fish tissue and have been recognized as a worldwide problem, so even the smallest plastic items need to be removed from the waterways.
“The water level in the area is very low right now, so this gives us an opportunity to possibly see some big items that we may have missed in previous years' events, Rivers Alive organizer and Chief Lee County Marshal Jim Wright said. "Even though the amount of trash removed has dwindled over time, the past two years of COVID restrictions did not allow us to get a lot of people on the water. We are hoping to have a larger turnout this year, especially on the Kinchafoonee and Muckalee creeks.”
Organizers are asking that all trash collected be taken to Sutton’s Landing for a total weigh-in after the event is concluded. If any very large items are seen that cannot be collected, participants should contact Code Enforcement to arrange a pick-up.
All volunteers will need to sign a waiver. Volunteers will get a free T-shirt this year as in the past. To register for the event, contact Wright at Lee County Code Enforcement (call (229) 344-8034) or stop by the Code Enforcement office at 102 Starksville Road in Leesburg.
