LEESBURG — The Lee County Board of Commissioners is celebrating livable communities for all ages on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Pirate’s Cove.
Pirate’s Cove is a 60-acre park located within the Northampton residential subdivision, off Lover’s Lane Road and Forrester Parkway on Northampton Road. In 1999, property was deeded from Norma Ferrell to the county to preserve these important natural resources in their natural state. Use of the property is restricted to open-space recreational areas.
Since the Park’s creation in 2002, it has been established as a landmark on the Muckalee Creek, enticing kayakers and canoers to “take a break” and enjoy this natural oasis featuring an elevated boardwalk and observation decks. There are two gated entrances (358/370 and 457/463 Northampton Road) with graveled parking spaces. The 1.2-mile wheelchair- and stroller-friendly trail is a popular location for all ages to enjoy year round, considering the region’s mild climate.
Hurricane Michael in 2018 and subsequent flooding severely damaged the space with downed trees, collapsing parts of the trail and creation of sinkholes. The park was restored and re-opened in July 2020.
Park improvements, including new accessible seating areas and message boards, have been made possible by the 2021 AARP Community Challenge Grant and actions of the Lee County Board of Commissioners. The message boards will provide seasonal information about the native plants and wildlife in the park. New wayfinding signage will be installed at both the south and north entrances.
Lee County is committed to being a community that supports and provides services and activities for all ages. Most recently, the commission participated in the application process to designate the 14-county southwest Georgia area as an age-friendly region. The park improvements and celebration are the first project designed to provide livable recreation areas for all ages.
Nature areas provide outdoor classrooms, promote conservation efforts, and help protect native species. The Lee County Retired Educators will host a scavenger hunt, and the local azalea and Audubon societies will provide on-site demonstrations and activities for all ages during the Nov. 20 celebration.
