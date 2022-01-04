LEESBURG — Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis admits that some of the priorities on that board’s to-do list for 2022 are not exactly “sexy.”
But, Mathis notes, it’s those non-sexy — but necessary — issues that have allowed the community to continue showing growth while virtually all of its southwest Georgia neighbors keep shrinking.
“We say in Lee County that we have three primary areas of focus: schools, security and a stable government,” Mathis said. “We do our part by taking care of every penny of taxpayer money and by making sure our sheriff’s office, our fire department and our EMS have all the tools they need to do their jobs.
“You saw that when our (communications) tower was taken down (by stormy weather), and we had to relocate our 911 center. Not only did we provide state-of-the-art equipment for that center, we actually were the first county in the state to provide texting to 911, in cases where the person needing help is in a position where it’s dangerous for them to speak.”
One of the primary focuses of the board as it goes to work next Tuesday in its first meeting of the new year is completing the purchase and installation of a revamped countywide communications system. That alone comes with a price tag in excess of $2 million.
“One of the things no one has written about is how we’re committed to upgrading public safety in the county,” the Lee Commission chairman said. “Our new system will include all new radios and a new tower. It will cover the entire county with no dead spaces. And it will allow any other public safety group that comes into the county to communicate with our folks as well.
“We’ll have all new radios in the sheriff’s, fire and EMS vehicles, and the new tower will cover the entire county. Keeping our emergency personnel well-equipped has paid off for us; we have one of the best fire/EMS departments in the state, where 20 years ago we had an all-volunteer fire department.”
Other “non-sexy” items on commissioners’ minds in ‘22, according to Mathis, is a revamp of the growing community’s water system, including construction of a new water tower, and starting to “look at our options” for when the county’s long-term contract for garbage collection runs out.
The county has been locked into a contract that has bound it to its current provider, which has been a bone of contention since the long-term agreement was signed. Mathis said he is not at liberty to discuss specifics of the current contract or any possible future one, but he said the county would look long and hard at future options when the contract expires.
One of the issues in the county that is sexy — at least in the eyes of citizens — is the ongoing saga of the proposed Lee County Medical Center. Mathis said late in 2021 that the Georgia Department of Community Health had granted a six-month extension for the project, but that extension is set to expire with no significant changes apparent at the hospital site. But Mathis said he will announce shortly that the county has applied for a final extension to finally move the project forward.
“You don’t know when you’re dealing with the state government when a decision will be made (on the extension), but we have made the request,” Mathis said. “The decision that’s made at the state level will determine what happens with that project.”
