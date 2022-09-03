LEESBURG -- The Lee County E-911 Center installed new computer equipment recently to enhance the center’s ability to more efficiently and quickly respond to callers in need of assistance. This upgrade was completed using a portion of Lee County special-purpose local-option sales tax funding. The funding provided new monitor screens, hard drives, servers, adjustable work stations, and other equipment.

The Lee County 911 Center is managed by Director Nikkie Celinski. She is also the county's deputy emergency management director.

