ALBANY – A Lee County Georgia woman caught by agents with nearly 200 grams of pure methamphetamine while on probation was sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison for her crime, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler announced.
Amanda Smith, 38, of Leesburg was sentenced to serve 180 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands on Monday after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Co-defendant Daniel Calhoun, 39, of Leesburg, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance and was sentenced to three years of probation by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner March 11. There is no parole in the federal system.
“The consequence for repeat offenders pushing methamphetamine into our communities is federal prison without parole,” Peeler said in a news release. “I want to thank the combined efforts of federal and local law enforcement agents for shutting down a known meth dealer pushing poison into Lee County and surrounding communities.”
“As with all drug traffickers, this ‘repeat offender’ methamphetamine distributor was driven by greed and power,” Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy said. “As a result of this sentence, she will spend well-deserved time in prison.”
“We work closely with state and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate and arrest dangerous people and put them behind bars so they can no longer be a menace to our community," Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals said. "I appreciate that we work well with these agencies. Together, we can accomplish more to protect the hard-working citizens of Lee County."
According to her signed plea agreement, Smith was under surveillance by agents based on information from a confidential informant regarding her activities. Smith was previously convicted of a felony offense in the Superior Court of Lee County and was on probation. Agents conducted a traffic stop in Lee County near New York Road in October 2017 to execute a probation search. The vehicle was driven by Calhoun. Inside, agents found approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine. Agents later discovered 137 grams of methamphetamine with a purity of 100% at Smith’s home. Agents also found three shotguns, a rifle, $3,000 in cash, plastic bags and a digital scale inside Smith’s residence.
The case was investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen.
