Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

LEESBURG — Teams of attorneys stretching from New York to Leesburg are working “full-speed ahead” on a bond deal that would allow the long-delayed Lee County Medical Center to move forward, Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said Friday.

County officials received a letter of determination from the Georgia Department of Community Health on Aug. 5 granting an extension of LCMC’s certificate of need, initially granted in November of 2017. The extension sets a deadline of Dec. 15 to complete Phase I — financial requirements — of the proposed hospital. If that requirement is met, the county has until March 15, 2024 to complete construction of the 50-bed, $136 million facility.

