Lee County School System Superintendent Jason Miller, right, enjoys a moment with one of his favorite kids' book characters, "Pete the Cat." Miller announced this week that he will step down from his position at the end of June.
LEESBURG -- Cliches, we've been told, are cliches because, over and over, they generally prove to be true.
Jason Miller relied on such a cliche Friday when he talked about his decision to step down from his position as Lee County School System superintendent after a 32-year career in the system
"I've always heard that you know when it's time," Miller said as he reflected on his career with the Lee system, a career that saw him serve at various times as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and, finally, superintendent. "After a lot of thought and prayer, I came to the conclusion that it was time for a new adventure."
Miller, 53, who took on the role of Lee School System superintendent in July of 2015, said his decision to step down at the end of June had nothing to do with the typical reasons that lead to such decisions.
"I'm leaving of my own volition," he said. "I'm in good health, everything is fine with my family, and I did not fall out of favor with the school board. In fact, they just recently extended my contract.
"I've just got my years in, and now I'm ready to do something different. And this has nothing to do with the school system. This is one of the greatest places you could ever work; the board, teachers, personnel and students are outstanding. Like I said, it's just time for a new adventure."
Miller, whose wife is director of the Dougherty County School System's Oak Tree Academy program, said that while he has no new job lined up at the present time, he and his family do plan to stay in southwest Georgia.
"My wife's in a great situation with (Dougherty County School System Superintendent) Ken (Dyer), and our families lives in this area, so, yes, we intend to stay here," he said. "I don't have any hard plans right now what I'll do next; I'm just going to remain open to what the Good Lord has in store for me.
"With my experience and background, obviously it would be an easy fit for me to stay involved with education. But I'm not going to turn down any other type of opportunity that might come up."
Officials with the Lee County Board of Education said they will begin an immediate search for the next superintendent in order to ensure a smooth transition.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.