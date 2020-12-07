LEESBURG -- Lee County Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson released the county's advance voting locations Monday for the Jan. 5 state Senatorial and Public Service Commission runoff elections.
Persons who had not registered to vote but want to vote in the vital runoff races must have done so by Monday.
Johnson noted that advance voting locations in Lee County are open to all registered voters. Voters interested in requesting a ballot by mail may do so by contacting the Elections office at (229) 759-6002 or by visiting the Elections office at the T. Page Tharpe Governmental Building at 100 Starksville Ave. North, Suite C.
Lee voters will note that two days of extended-hour voting are available at separate locations: Redbone Fire Station No. 5 on Dec. 15 from 2-7 p.m. and at the Bindery @ the Oakland Library on Dec. 16 during those same hours.
ADVANCE VOTING: Elections Office, 100 Starksville Ave. North, Suite C
Monday-Friday, Dec. 14-22
8:15 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 28-30
8:15 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 31
8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
Redbone Fire Station No. 5, 1286 Graves Spring Road
Tuesday, Dec. 15
2-7 p.m.
The Bindery @ Oakland Library, 445 Oakland Parkway West
Wednesday, Dec. 16
2-7 p.m.
Georgia voters will determine on Jan. 5 who will represent the state in the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Republican David Perdue is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff, an investigative journalist, while Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Brian Kemp when Sen. Johnny Isakson stepped down from the seat, is being challenged by the Rev. Raphael Warnock in the other race.
The state Senatorial races have taken on added significant in that wins by both Ossoff and Warnock would hand control of the Senate to Democrats, who already have a majority in the House of Representatives and the White House, with the Nov. 5 election of Joe Biden. A win by both Perdue and Loeffler, or any one of the two, would give Republicans a razor-thin advantage in the Senate.
Also on the ballot is a runoff for a state Public Service Commission seat. Republican Lauren "Bubba" McDonald is facing the challenge of Democrat Daniel Blackman.
Early in-person voting begins statewide on Dec. 14.
