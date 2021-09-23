LEESBURG – The Lee County School System released a document this week outlining COVID-19 protocols and continuum of multilayered mitigation strategies. The document was designed to inform stakeholders on the modifications taken “to keep staff and students as safe as possible while providing them the opportunity to work and learn.”
Face coverings are encouraged on all LCSS campuses and will be required on all LCSS buses. Additional cleaning and sanitization efforts have been increased. Scheduled maintenance and cleaning of ventilation systems have been increased, as well as the frequency of “deep cleaning” when few or no students are on campus. Students are encouraged to utilize School Café (an electronic payment system) to limit physical contact through money exchanges.
If anyone or an immediate family member tests positive for COVID, is awaiting the results of a COVID test, or has been in contact with someone with COVID, they should report the contact to their supervisor, teacher, school administrator, or school nurse.
The LCSS is focused on keeping family and staff informed of COVID-19 cases on the https://www.lee.k12.ga.us/Content/lcss-covid-19-cases website.
Quarantine guidelines are contingent upon where an individual was exposed. Parents of students exposed at school have two options: return to school with a face covering and properly wear the covering for 10 days post-exposure and adhere to the school’s quarantine procedures, or quarantine at home following the same guidelines as at-home exposure.
Students exposed off campus who are vaccinated may follow the “at-school exposure” guidelines. Unvaccinated students must quarantine at home. If a student is not displaying any symptoms on day eight with a negative test taken on or after day five, they may return to school wearing a face covering. With no test and no symptoms, a student can return on day 11 wearing a face covering. Vaccinated students may follow the “at-school exposure guidelines”.
The LCSS has developed an advanced layered mitigation strategy based on local COVID rates.
Level 1 strategies are based on a 0-199 caseload and includes prominent signage on campus, increased cleaning schedules, disinfection of high-touch surfaces, increased air filtration maintenance, hand sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas, a community of respect for the space of others, face coverings are optional but highly recommended.
Level 2 strategies are based on a 200-399 caseload and include limiting visitors and volunteers on campus as well as a reduction of indoor capacity for athletic events, performances, and public meetings.
Level 3 strategies are based on a 400-599 caseload and includes increased spacing in large classroom spaces, visitors and volunteers on campus will be paused as well as field trips, large employee meetings will be virtual, face coverings will b required indoors for LCSS staff, and limited use of indoor community facilities.
Level 4 strategies are based on a caseload of 600+ and include outdoor capacity for athletic events, performances, and public meetings will be reduced, face coverings will be required for students indoors when responsible distancing is not possible, use of outdoor community facilities will be limited, and modified in-person school schedules and/or remote learning options for families may be implemented.
In each of these strategies, targeted closures could occur based on specific conditions for any of the following: classrooms, hallways, grade levels, or schools. Level advancement is applied as conditions warrant per reported PCR cases per 100,000 people for the last 14 days in the county.
