...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and southwest Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Wakulla,
Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland
Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In southwest Georgia, Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole and Terrell.
* Through Tuesday afternoon.
* As Fred moves through the region, heavy rainfall is expected along
and east of its track. Rainfall amounts for the eastern panhandle
are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches with locally higher
amounts of 12 inches possible. For southeast Alabama and southwest
Georgia, rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected with
locally higher totals in a short period of time. These amounts may
lead to areas of flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
LEESBURG -- Due to what school officials are calling a "low percentage of quarantine students testing positive for COVID," the Lee County School System plans to enact further COVID safety protocols starting Tuesday.
A letter sent to parents by the system and posted on its website says:
Dear Lee County Parent or Guardian:
We are finding in our early data from the system that a low percentage of quarantined students are testing positive for COVID.
As a result, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 17, parents will have a choice on what to do with asymptomatic students who are determined to be close contacts of a school-based exposure from a positive COVID case. They may 1) choose to keep the student home for five days after exposure or 2) choose to have the student remain in school while properly wearing a face covering during the five days after exposure. As long as the students remain asymptomatic after five days following the exposure, they may return to normal schooling.
Please note:
-- Masks are strongly encouraged for all students and staff;
-- Teachers who have health conditions may require a student to wear a face cover or use a desk shield in class;
-- Other safety protocols in school will be enacted starting Tuesday;
