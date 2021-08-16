miller.jpg

Lee County Schools Superintendent Jason Miller

LEESBURG -- Due to what school officials are calling a "low percentage of quarantine students testing positive for COVID," the Lee County School System plans to enact further COVID safety protocols starting Tuesday.

A letter sent to parents by the system and posted on its website says:

Dear Lee County Parent or Guardian:

We are finding in our early data from the system that a low percentage of quarantined students are testing positive for COVID.

As a result, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 17, parents will have a choice on what to do with asymptomatic students who are determined to be close contacts of a school-based exposure from a positive COVID case. They may 1) choose to keep the student home for five days after exposure or 2) choose to have the student remain in school while properly wearing a face covering during the five days after exposure. As long as the students remain asymptomatic after five days following the exposure, they may return to normal schooling.

Please note:

-- Masks are strongly encouraged for all students and staff;

-- Teachers who have health conditions may require a student to wear a face cover or use a desk shield in class;

-- Other safety protocols in school will be enacted starting Tuesday;

-- Anyone with questions should direct them to SafeLCSS@lee.k12.ga.us.

