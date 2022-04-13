LEESBURG — This past Saturday, Leesburg and Lee County held four events participating in Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Clean-up. After two years of COVID restrictions putting a damper on this project, Lee officials said it was good to bring the clean-up back to full force this year.
Lee County River’s Alive conducted a cleanup of the old Grand Island Golf Course stormwater ponds. Led by Code Enforcement Marshal Jim Wright, about 25 volunteers removed 420 pounds of debris from these ponds. The volunteers included Boy Scout Troop 15 from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Albany. The majority of the trash collected was Styrofoam, food take-out containers and plastic bottles. These ponds had been neglected over the years once Grand Island closed and needed immediate attention.
Removing plastics from our waterways is very important as it has been determined that microplastics are a big threat to the health of the aquatic environments.
“The importance of not littering and dumping, and picking up the trash that others leave, is well beyond what our neighborhoods and riverbanks ‘look like,’” Gordon Rogers, executive director and Flint Riverkeeper, said. “Gravity feeds stormwater and everything it carries to our rivers and oceans, which these days are highly contaminated with microplastics. These miniscule particles of plastic result from larger pieces degraded by sunlight and weather, ground up by river flow, transported downstream. Microplastics wind up in wildlife and in us.
“This is a relatively new area of research, but what we are learning is not good. And regarding household drugs, please dispose of them properly. They have a well-known, direct negative effect on fish and wildlife health. What we dump, and what we clean up left behind by others, really matters.”
There was also a team of about 20 volunteers, led by Leesburg City Councilwoman Judy Powell, that spent the morning in downtown Leesburg cleaning up and refreshing the monuments and flower beds in Veterans Park. Also participating in this project were Leesburg Police Officer Hank Vick and the Junior Law Enforcement Team, and political candidates Art and Donna Ford.
The Leesburg Police Department also collected unwanted or unused medicines so they could be disposed of properly. Flushing medicines down the drain can lead to widespread problems with contamination of our waters, so it is important that communities large and small have a program like this.
Last, but certainly not least, Lee County held an “amnesty day” at the County landfill. This was a chance for Lee County citizens and businesses to bring unwanted large items to the landfill to be disposed of free of charge. A long line of trucks and trailers continued thoughout the day dropping off wood, metal, mattresses, tires, everything ... including the kitchen sink ... for proper disposal or recycling. At the end of the day, more than 200 citizens came through with 44.5 tons of unwanted materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.