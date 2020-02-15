LEESBURG -- On March 24, voters in Leesburg will do something unusual. For the first time in more than a decade, they will vote to determine who will be their mayor.
“When I qualified (for the election), you would have thought I had 10 eyeballs and purple ears,” Michael Revell, who is running against Billy Breeden for the position, said. “I believe this is the first election for mayor in 17 years. There is a City Council and mayor pro tem that has never received a vote, No one ever ran against them.”
The need for the special election planned for March 24 was created in November 2019 when Leesburg Mayor Jim Quinn vacated the mayor’s seat to run for the Georgia House District 152 seat that was at that time vacated by Ed Rynders. Breeden, who was then serving on the Leesburg City Council, vacated that seat to run for mayor, and Revell announced his intention to seek that office as well.
Breeden’s seat on the council also was listed on the special election ballot. However, only one candidate, Amanda White, qualified for the seat, so no election was required to fill it.
At first glance, the candidates could not be more different. Breeden is a long-time resident of Lee county and has served on the Lee Commission for seven years with two of those years served as mayor pro tem. Revell has lived in Lee County for almost three years, and although he has been actively involved in community affairs in Albany and Lee County, he is a political newcomer.
Breeden said he is proud of the accomplishments that Leesburg has made during his tenure on the council, citing the restoration of the historic Train Depot, major improvements of the water and sewer systems, as well as the purchase of the 100-acre site that was sold to Lee County for a future recreation complex.
Revell said he sees the age disparity between the current Lee Council, “with an average age somewhere between 69 and 84,” compared to the county’s median population of 36.9 years as an issue of concern.
“I went to a council meeting and realized we are dealing with an antiquated council," Revell said, "and an issue related to high-speed internet in all houses came up and it was voted down because, 'Why do we need high-speed internet when you can go to the library and check the internet for free?’”
Breeden said he wants to continue working for the city.
“I hope to continue working for the citizens of Leesburg and see the improvement of several areas," he said.
Revell says, "My campaign is based on change, progress and growth. It’s the voting citizens at the very top, followed by the City Council, followed by the city manager, followed by the employees. The voters should run the city; this is their home. It should mean something.”
Breeden said he currently sees a successful collaborative between the Leesburg City Council and Lee County Commission, but Revell said he sees “virtually no real relationships. ... If we win this mayoral seat, there is a complete change of power like there has been in Albany. When those things happen. I really believe things can move forward in a quick manner.”
