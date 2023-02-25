ronny tucker.jpg

 Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Murtha, Navy Office of Community Outreach

SAN DIEGO -- Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronny Tucker, a native of Leesburg, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the country’s most versatile combat ships, the USS Jackson, operating out of San Diego.

Tucker, a 2018 Lee County High School graduate, joined the Navy five years ago.

