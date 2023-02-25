SAN DIEGO -- Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronny Tucker, a native of Leesburg, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the country’s most versatile combat ships, the USS Jackson, operating out of San Diego.
Tucker, a 2018 Lee County High School graduate, joined the Navy five years ago.
“I joined the Navy to be around people who make me better and bring me up each and every day,” he said.
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Leesburg, Tucker said.
“I learned that sticking to your word and being a reliable trustworthy person is very important,” he noted. “It’s important to be trustworthy and be a dependable sailor in the Navy, and to have the trust and respect of your fellow sailors and leadership when deployed out to sea."
Jackson is an Independence-variant littoral combat ship, a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats, according to Navy officials. Littoral combat ships integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.
Littoral combat ships are hybrid surface combatants that lead manned-unmanned teams using unmanned aerial systems like the Fire Scout and Expeditionary Ordnance Disposal forces unmanned underwater vehicles. They conduct forward and maritime security missions like the Secretary of Defense Oceania Maritime Security Initiative. The ships also strengthen partnerships through port visits in small island nations like Tahiti and Fiji due to their shallow-depth hull.
According to Navy officials, the path to becoming an LCS sailor is unique and challenging. The culmination of their 18-month training pipeline, sailors qualify on a virtual reality simulator that is nearly identical to the ship. This intense and realistic training pipeline allows sailors to execute their roles and responsibilities immediately upon stepping on board.
“Given the optimized manning aboard our ships, each and every LCS Sailor must be versatile, adaptable, and extremely competent in the multiple jobs they perform," Capt. Marc Crawford, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE commodore, said. "Our Sailors constantly amaze me with their relentless drive and technical expertise; it is a privilege to serve beside them."
With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
"Our mission remains timeless -- to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat-ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, said. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."
As a member of the Navy, Tucker is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy’s forward presence is important to deterring advertising as well as maintaining an offensive position,” Tucker said.
Tucker has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
“I am proud of the fact that I was able to change my job from a gunner’s mate to becoming a hospital corpsman,” he said.
As Tucker and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy and being a sailor means having a sense of pride,” the Leesburg native said. “I’m able to serve my country and belong to something bigger than myself.”
Tucker said he is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I was fortunate enough to meet my wife in the Navy,” he said. “She has been an amazing support system for me.”
