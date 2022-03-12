New Leesburg police chief wants to uphold department legacy

Leesburg Police Department Chief Christopher Prokesh said a "very unique diamond engagement ring" had been found at Walmart/Murphy Oil on Ledo Road and turned in to the Leesburg Police Department recently.

Prokesh said that for a person to claim the ring, he or she must be able to describe it and show proof of ownership.

For additional information, contact the chief on the web at christopher.prokesh@cityofleesburgga.com or call (229) 759-6464.

